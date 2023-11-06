GANG KILLS HOOKER'S BOUNCER

Three men appeared in court yesterday on allegations of killing a bouncer who was hired by a suspected sex worker to claim money for her services.

Tinotenda Chivhizhe (28), Terence Mugocha (21) and Proud Kaguda (21) were facing murder charges when they appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi.

They were remanded in custody to November 20.

It is the State’s case that on November 2, the three were driving a Toyota Duet and at around midnight, they picked Mitchell Muranda (22), a commercial sex worker.

The court heard that Chivhizhe allegedly slept with Muranda, but a misunderstanding arose over payment.

Muranda claimed her money was stolen by the trio, before she was forced to disembark in the Avenues area of Harare.

It is alleged that Muranda hired bouncers and followed the trio claiming that they had stolen her money.

On approaching the corner of Sixth Street and Oliver Tambo (Livingston) Avenue, Muranda, together with the bouncers, proceeded to Chivhizhe, Mugocha and Kagudas’ car intending to switch it off.

However, the trio took off at a high speed, with one of the bouncers’ head still inside their vehicle.

The court heard that the deceased bouncer attacked Chivhizhe, Mugocha and Kaguda trying to stop the car.

One of accused allegedly hit the bouncer with an empty beer bottle on the head and later stabbed him on the neck.

The deceased bouncer immediately fell down and died at corner of Sixth Street and Samora Machel Avenue. Herald





