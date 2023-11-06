POMONA PROJECT IS IMPRESSIVE, SAYS HARARE MAYOR

Departing from his party’s grandstanding, Harare Mayor Ian Makone yesterday acknowledged President Mnangagwa as the Head of State and Government demonstrating beyond doubt that the opposition party has finally accepted the voice of the people as expressed in the August harmonised elections.

Since President Mnangagwa’s emphatic victory in the August 23 harmonised elections, CCC has been selling bottled smoke to its supporters, but at the ground breaking ceremony of the Pomona Waste Management project yesterday, Mayor Makone all but acknowledged that the elections were a clear expression of the will of people, after he described the Head of State and Government as “President Mnangagwa”.

Giving his remarks, the mayor said he was impressed by the ongoing works that were initiated by President Mnangagwa in his mission to modernise and industrialise Zimbabwe towards becoming an upper middle class economy by 2030.

“As regards to the project at Pomona indeed it is impressive. Allow me Cde President (Mnangagwa) to express the commitment of the City of Harare to a clean city that has functional services for everyone.

“We have initiated a transformative process that will among other things address attitudes of minds towards dirty and other undesirables starting with us as individuals extending to families, communities, the city at large and all those that visit the city on a daily basis,” he said.

Ironically, Mayor Makone who has been charmed by Geo Pomona Waste Management was part of a committee during the past Mayor Jacob Mafume led council that was on a rampage politicising the project calling for its stopping.

Mayor Makone said they shall be going through this transformative process very shortly and “will go public trusting that all segments of the State and stakeholders will be supportive of their efforts as a city and that we shall be consulting very widely.”

He, however, said they were some reservations which were presented by the previous council regarding the project which they hoped would be addressed.

Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister, July Moyo who was representing Local Government Minister Winston Chitando then answered him saying any issues will be dealt accordingly as the project continues backed with the full Government support.

“Projects of this nature are complicated, they are multi-faceted so as the mayor alludes to outstanding issues that can be ironed out, but the project is going on.

“The project is a combination of Government, the city, private sector and the residents of the greater Harare Metropolitan province,” he said.

Minister Moyo said not only will the city of Harare contribute to what is going to happen at Geo Pomona Waste Management site, but Chitungwiza, Ruwa and Epworth will also contribute bringing the refuse that is needed to generate electricity of 16 to 22 megawatts. Herald