FAZ LEADS ZANU PF CAMPAIGNS AGAIN

THE ruling Zanu PF party has again roped in its controversial affiliate, Forever Associates Zimbabwe (FAZ), to co-ordinate campaign activities ahead of by-elections scheduled for December 9.

The by-elections were triggered by the recall of 15 Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislators and 17 councillors by self-proclaimed interim party secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu.

Despite protests from the CCC that Tshabangu is an “impostor” and that the position he claims to hold does not exist in the party, President Emmerson Mnangagwa went ahead and proclaimed the by-elections.

Critics claim that Tshabangu is a creation of FAZ to destabilise the opposition and give a second life to the ruling party candidates who lost in the August 23 and 24 polls.

With by-elections not subject to scrutiny by regional and international observers, they say the recalls are also meant to give Zanu PF a two-thirds majority it was denied by voters in the initial elections.

The CCC has indicated that it will not participate in polls caused by the “fraudulent recall” of its elected officials.

Instead, the party is insisting on fresh polls supervised by Sadc, with the matter set for discussion at a Sadc Extra-ordinary Summit in Angola tomorrow.

FAZ, a shadowy organisation heavily linked to the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO), spearheaded Mnangagwa’s re-election in the August 23 and 24 polls.

Several local, regional and international election observer missions flagged FAZ’s involvement in various electoral malpractices such as the intimidation of voters. Newsday