CHINHOYI TODDLER SUFFOCATES INSIDE LOCKED CAR

A three-year-old infant girl from Chinhoyi recently died due to suspected heat and suffocation inside a locked vehicle.

Police confirmed the sad incident that claimed the life of the toddler whose name was not given on Monday afternoon.

Acting provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Aggary Jaure who said investigations into the death were still underway, told The Herald yesterday that the toddler was left in the care of her mother’s friend around 2 pm the same day.

“The mother Nyasha Mavis Chadereka (43) left the now deceased in the care of Maria Chimuka (45) at Chaedza Primary School in Coldstream, Chinhoyi.

“When she returned around 4 pm to take the child, she was nowhere to be found. A search was conducted before Chimuka noticed the toddler sleeping on the front seat of a Toyota Gaia vehicle which belongs to Chadereka’s husband, Tazen Tachera (55),” she said.

Assistant Inspector Jaure added that the two failed to open the doors as they were locked from inside.

Tachera then managed to open the boot.

They rushed the toddler to Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital where she was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The body was later taken to the mortuary. Herald