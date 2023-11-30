FRAUDSTER STEALS US$3 568 FROM MINISTER

INFORMATION minister Jenfan Muswere's Trust Entity lost US$3 568 to a fraudster.
The complainant is Muswere’s trust entity represented by
Phillipa Phillips.
Hamandishe Chihuri appeared before magistrate Dennis
Mangosi charged with fraud and was granted US$200 bail.
He will be back in court on January 3 for routine remand
pending finalisation of investigations.
Prosecutor Grace
Mugocheki alleged that on August 9 this year, Chihuri was given US$2 570
to pay Faramatsi Motors for servicing vehicles.
The court heard Chihuri connived with Simba Dindimanga, who was employed by Faramatsi
Motors to produce fake receipts to the complainant.
On a different occasion, Chihuri was given US$1 400 to
purchase Nissan Navara injectors at Faramatsi Motors.
However, he connived with Dindimanga and another person
only identified as Joseph, who is still at large, to produce fake Faramatsi
Motors invoices.
The matter came to light when the complainant went to
Faramatsi Motors and was told that his receipts were fake. Newsday
