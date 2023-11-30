FRAUDSTER STEALS US$3 568 FROM MINISTER

INFORMATION minister Jenfan Muswere's Trust Entity lost US$3 568 to a fraudster.

The complainant is Muswere’s trust entity represented by Phillipa Phillips.

Hamandishe Chihuri appeared before magistrate Dennis Mangosi charged with fraud and was granted US$200 bail.

He will be back in court on January 3 for routine remand pending finalisation of investigations.

Prosecutor Grace Mugocheki alleged that on August 9 this year, Chihuri was given US$2 570 to pay Faramatsi Motors for servicing vehicles.

The court heard Chihuri connived with Simba Dindimanga, who was employed by Faramatsi Motors to produce fake receipts to the complainant.

On a different occasion, Chihuri was given US$1 400 to purchase Nissan Navara injectors at Faramatsi Motors.

However, he connived with Dindimanga and another person only identified as Joseph, who is still at large, to produce fake Faramatsi Motors invoices.

The matter came to light when the complainant went to Faramatsi Motors and was told that his receipts were fake. Newsday