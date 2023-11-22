22KILLED IN HORROR CRASH

TWENTY-TWO people were last night killed in a road accident when a Toyota Quantum carrying 21 passengers was involved in a head on collision with a DAF truck along the Bulawayo-Beitbridge road.

In a statement, police said the accident happened at around 10pm.

“The ZRP reports a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on November 14 at around 2200 hours at the 27 kilometre peg along Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road near Thandweni Store in which 22 people were killed whilst two others were injured when a Toyota Quantum vehicle with 21 passengers on board was involved in a head-on collision with a DAF truck with one passenger on board. The injured victims are admitted at United Bulawayo Group of Hospitals,” said the police in a brief statement.



