CASHIER STEALS US$4K CLOTHES, OPENS SHOP

JAN Jam cashier, Caroline Mutisi, appeared in a Harare court yesterday facing accusations of stealing clothes worth US$4 000 from the store.

Mutisi (24) allegedly took advantage of her position of responsibility, opening two sealed bale sacks and taking dresses and mannequins from the shop.

Despite some of the missing items being recovered from her own store, the prosecution has opposed bail, arguing that she may abscond.

She is expected back in court today.

Prosecutor Faith Mavhudzi said between November 13 and 20, Mutisi was working as a cashier/salesperson at Jan Jam shop along George Silundika Avenue.

She was given three sealed bale sacks of boutique clothes stock by the complainant, Cynthia Bizure, for safe-keeping in the shop.

The State said on November 22, Bizure found out that two of the bale sacks were unsealed.

She did a stock take and realised that stock worth US$3 352 was missing.

After enquiries, Bizure was then told by a security guard that Mutisi had been taking out wrapped items from the shop and sending them to an unknown destination by taxi.

Bizure then received information that Mutisi had opened her own shop along Cameron Street.

The State said the taxi driver was sent to deliver the stock that includes mannequins and dresses at Mutisi’s new shop.

Bizure confronted Mutisi, who led her to the shop along Cameron Steet, where four mannequins worth US$600 and dresses worth US$400 were recovered.

The matter was reported to police leading to Mutisi’s arrest. H Metro