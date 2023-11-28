CASHIER STEALS US$4K CLOTHES, OPENS SHOP

JAN Jam cashier, Caroline Mutisi, appeared in a Harare court yesterday facing accusations of stealing clothes worth US$4 000 from the store.
Mutisi (24) allegedly took advantage of her position of
responsibility, opening two sealed bale sacks and taking dresses and mannequins
from the shop.
Despite some of the missing items being recovered from her
own store, the prosecution has opposed bail, arguing that she may abscond.
She is expected back in court today.
Prosecutor Faith Mavhudzi said between November 13 and 20,
Mutisi was working as a cashier/salesperson at Jan Jam shop along George
Silundika Avenue.
She was given three sealed bale sacks of boutique clothes
stock by the complainant, Cynthia Bizure, for safe-keeping in the shop.
The State said on November 22, Bizure found out that two of
the bale sacks were unsealed.
She did a stock take and realised that stock worth US$3 352
was missing.
After enquiries, Bizure was then told by a security guard
that Mutisi had been taking out wrapped items from the shop and sending them to
an unknown destination by taxi.
Bizure then received information that Mutisi had opened her
own shop along Cameron Street.
The State said the taxi driver was sent to deliver the
stock that includes mannequins and dresses at Mutisi’s new shop.
Bizure confronted Mutisi, who led her to the shop along
Cameron Steet, where four mannequins worth US$600 and dresses worth US$400 were
recovered.
The matter was reported to police leading to Mutisi’s
arrest. H Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment