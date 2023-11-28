CHIWENGA TO NAIL MARRY IN COURT

Vice-President Constantino is expected at the Harare Magistrates Court to testify in the ongoing trial of his ex-wife Marry Mubaiwa’s attempted murder case.
Prosecutor Lancelot Mutsokoti told the court yesterday that
the State seeks to summon Chiwenga to testify on December 7 as the trial
continues.
Chiwenga last year testified in camera at Mubaiwa’s other
trial where she is facing money laundering, assault and fraud charges.
She was convicted in April last year for illegally
attempting to upgrade her marriage to Chiwenga and fined ZWL$60 000 at the
magistrates’ court.
Meanwhile, former Health and Child Care deputy minister and
Vice-President Chiwenga’s personal physician John Mangwiro yesterday continued
his testimony in the case in which the latter’s estranged wife Marry Mubaiwa is
facing attempted murder charges.
In his testimony before Harare magistrate Feresi
Chakanyuka, Mangwiro said he heard Chiwenga screaming before informing Major
Nyoni that Mubaiwa allegedly tried to pull life-saving tubes attached to the
ailing former army general.
He, however, said there was no actual damage done to
Chiwenga.
In cross-examination, Mubaiwa’s lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa
argued that there was no recorded statement from the hospital or the police
which validates the attempted murder incident.
She further argued that State witnesses never mentioned
anything about the alleged attempted murder further arguing that Mangwiro was
being evasive on whether the incident happened before the medical report was
compiled.
Mtetwa told the court that both Nyoni and Dr Seiling failed
to make a record about the alleged attempted murder.
She said Chiwenga requested all the hospital records when
he was in South Africa which were made available to medical practitioners.
Mangwiro, however, denied seeing the records insisting that
the records were specifically directed to physiotherapists.
He also testified that Mubaiwa tried to withdraw an
intercostal tube from Chiwenga’s chest which could have led to his death.
When Mtetwa said Chiwenga’s statement was recorded while he
was unconscious, Mangwiro said the patient was not completely out.
Mubaiwa allegedly introduced Dr Bruce Peck who also
regularly treated Chiwenga but Mangwiro argued that he saw the doctor kissing
Chiwenga’s ex-wife.
He told the court that he later learned that Peck was a
veterinary doctor after Mubaiwa introduced him as a family medical
practitioner.
The witness said Mubaiwa often requested confidential time
with Chiwenga adding that their hands were tied since she was a “powerful
woman” who decided the next moves.
Mtetwa said Chiwenga security personnel failed badly to
protect him.
She also told the court that the hospital records were
missing because the incident was an afterthought since Chiwenga wanted to get
rid of Mubaiwa at the end of 2019.
Mangwiro told the court that he is not sure why Dr Seiling
failed to include the attempted murder
incident in his medical statement.
Mtetwa also accused State witnesses of fabricating facts
and giving different evidence before the court.
She argued why forensic examination was not conducted
asking Mangwiro why a blood-stained T-shirt was washed. The court also heard
that Andrew Sibanda, one of Chiwenga’s nurses, had interfered with his
treatment with Mtetwa arguing that he took care of the patient. The medical
report which was co-authored by Mangwiro and Seiling indicated that Sibanda was
suspected of providing unprescribed medication to the complainant. Newsday
