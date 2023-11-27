ONE NIGHT STAND LOVER ROBS WOMAN

A Chitungwiza woman was robbed by a man she had intended to spend a night with in Mabelreign on Thursday.
Abigail Khumalo (23) of Unit L, Seke, met the unidentified
robber in the Harare central business district at around 10pm on Thursday.
The man, whose name Abigail does not know, proposed to her
and she accepted.
He convinced her to spend the night with him at his “place”
in Mabelreign.
The two took a kombi to Westgate and got off at the
Westgate roundabout.
They walked northwards towards the man’s supposed house,
and when they got to a secluded place, he grabbed her by the neck from behind
and started choking her.
He produced a knife and snatched her belongings and clothes
leaving her naked.
She was assisted by a passerby who took her to Avondale
Police Station to report the case against her unidentified “new lover”.
Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore
Chakanza, said they were investigating the case and seeking assistance from the
public in identifying the robber.
“The unidentified accused person took the complainant’s
items, including her clothes and disappeared into the dark,” said Insp
Chakanza. H Metro
