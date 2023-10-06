ZANU PF CALLS IN COPS TO RECOVER CARS

ZANU PF has warned losing party candidates who did not surrender their party vehicles as per instructions saying they risk the embarrassment of the vehicles being repossessed through the police.

Some of the losing parliamentary candidates refused to return the vehicles, despite repeated requests from the party leadership.

In a notice dated October 5, 2023, Zanu PF secretary for transport for Harare province, Munyaradzi Nyamukondiwa, said the party would not hesitate to repossess the vehicles through the police.

“Those who did not surrender party vehicles as per instruction risk the embarrassment of the vehicles being repossessed through police,” the notice read.

In a show of its financial muscle, Zanu PF doled out 210 brand new branded vehicles, including 4x4 Nissan Navaras and Ford Rangers, to parliamentary representatives contesting in the polls, but had earlier warned that losers would be forced to surrender the vehicles.

Last week, Zanu PF secretary for administration Obert Mpofu said all defeated aspirants should return the cars without fail.

Zanu PF splashed millions of dollars on cars, party regalia and improving the welfare of its chefs in preparation for the elections.

Meanwhile, police have released the name of the sixth victim in the RioZim light aircraft crash in Mashava.

The crash occurred on the morning of September 29 in the Zvamahande area of Mashava, killing six people on the spot.

Five of them were named early this week.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi identified the sixth victim as Pichumoney Viswanath (58) of RioZim Limited.

In an unrelated matter, police in Mwenezi are investigating a case of robbery which occurred in a bus at the 126km peg along the Mutare-Beitbridge Highway on Tuesday.

Three unidentified male suspects armed with a pistol who were disguising as passengers, attacked the bus driver and 14 passengers before robbing them of ZAR146 160 and US$8 320 cash, among other valuables.

In Bulawayo, police are investigating a murder which occurred in Entumbane on Tuesday, where an airtime dealer, Calisto Muzumbi (39), was stabbed with a knife on the shoulder by three unidentified people just as he got home.

The robbers wanted to steal a backpack he was carrying which contained money.

Nyathi also gave an update on the ongoing operation “Tame the Traffic Jungle”, where 71 024 arrests have been effected.

“1 854 arrests have been made on vehicles without route permits while 22 291 arrests have been made on illegal pirate taxis (mushikashika). 410 motorists have been arrested for reckless driving, while 5 137 people have been arrested for touting. Meanwhile, 1 459 vehicles have been impounded for moving on the roads with no registration plates,” Nyathi said. Newsday