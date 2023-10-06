TEEN SODOMISES TWO MINORS

A 15-year-old Chimanimani boy was convicted of sodomy and ordered to undergo a probation officer’s supervision for a year.
The accused, who cannot be named for ethical reasons,
resides in Tiya Village under Chief Muusha.
He recently appeared before Chipinge regional magistrate,
Mr Noel Mupeiwa facing aggravated indecent assault charges and was convicted on
his own guilty plea.
Mr Mupeiwa slapped the accused with five years imprisonment
which were wholly suspended on condition that he does not commit a similar
offence in the next five years.
In addition, the accused was ordered to be supervised and
to receive counselling from a probation officer for a year.
Prosecuting, Mr Themba Dhliwayo said the offences were
committed between April 28 and May 23 when the teenager was left in the custody
of the two complainants by their grandmother as she went to church.
“During this period and at night, the accused sexually
abused the complainants who are aged three and six years respectively.
“After abusing them, the accused person threatened to beat
the complainants if they ever divulged the information to their grandmother,”
said Mr Dhliwayo.
He said on May 23, the complainants’ grandmother left them
again in the accused’s custody.
“During their grandmother’s absence, the minors took stones
and threw them at the accused’s bedroom door. The accused threatened to tell
their grandmother that they were pelting his door with stones. The complainants
told the accused person that they would also tell their grandmother that he was
sexually abusing them.
“When their grandmother returned, the boys told her what
had transpired. On May 24, the complainants’ grandmother took the boys to
Gwendingwe Clinic for HIV testing.
“The complainants tested negative and they were advised to
come back after three months. On May 25, the complainants’ grandmother and
their mother went with the minors to make a police report, leading to the
accused person’s arrest,” said Mr Dhliwayo. Manica Post
0 comments:
Post a Comment