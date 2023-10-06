TEEN SODOMISES TWO MINORS

A 15-year-old Chimanimani boy was convicted of sodomy and ordered to undergo a probation officer’s supervision for a year.

The accused, who cannot be named for ethical reasons, resides in Tiya Village under Chief Muusha.

He recently appeared before Chipinge regional magistrate, Mr Noel Mupeiwa facing aggravated indecent assault charges and was convicted on his own guilty plea.

Mr Mupeiwa slapped the accused with five years imprisonment which were wholly suspended on condition that he does not commit a similar offence in the next five years.

In addition, the accused was ordered to be supervised and to receive counselling from a probation officer for a year.

Prosecuting, Mr Themba Dhliwayo said the offences were committed between April 28 and May 23 when the teenager was left in the custody of the two complainants by their grandmother as she went to church.

“During this period and at night, the accused sexually abused the complainants who are aged three and six years respectively.

“After abusing them, the accused person threatened to beat the complainants if they ever divulged the information to their grandmother,” said Mr Dhliwayo.

He said on May 23, the complainants’ grandmother left them again in the accused’s custody.

“During their grandmother’s absence, the minors took stones and threw them at the accused’s bedroom door. The accused threatened to tell their grandmother that they were pelting his door with stones. The complainants told the accused person that they would also tell their grandmother that he was sexually abusing them.

“When their grandmother returned, the boys told her what had transpired. On May 24, the complainants’ grandmother took the boys to Gwendingwe Clinic for HIV testing.

“The complainants tested negative and they were advised to come back after three months. On May 25, the complainants’ grandmother and their mother went with the minors to make a police report, leading to the accused person’s arrest,” said Mr Dhliwayo. Manica Post