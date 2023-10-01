WOMAN FORGES DAUGHTER'S A' LEVEL CERTIFICATE

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) has arrested a woman from Mutare after she allegedly forged her daughter’s Advanced Level certificate.

Lillian Matuso appeared before Harare magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa facing forgery charges and was remanded out of custody on US$100 bail.

She is expected back in court for trial on October 28.

Prosecutors said sometime in June 2022, Zacc investigated a case in which Molyn Mugodi, who is already on remand, was found to be forging Zimbabwe Examination Council certificates.

Mugodi was linked to Matuso and investigations showed that they forged the certificate for the accused’s daughter who wanted to enroll for a nursing course in Cyprus. Standard