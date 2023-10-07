TWO ROGUE COPS FACE FRESH CHARGES

Two police officers, a retired officer and their two accomplices who were in court earlier this week for pretending to be from the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) were yesterday brought back to court on fresh charges of robbery.

Tinashe Mhere (27), Peter Maodzeka, Nyasha Ndumo (32), Luckmore Makwara (36) and Raymond Banda (28) appeared before Harare regional magistrate Mrs Marehwanazvo Gofa who denied them bail. They shall return to court on October 24 for routine remand.

Mhere and Banda are unemployed, while Maodzeka is a retired police officer and Ndumo and Makwara are serving members of the police, but are presently suspended.

Mhere allegedly sold a vehicle Toyota Fortuner to Jason Mufanebadza and signed an agreement of sale before giving the buyer the registration book.

However, Mhere later sent his accomplices to Mr Mufanebadza’s house to arrest and extort money from him on the pretext that he had bought a stolen vehicle.

The court heard that on September 25, Maodzeka, Ndumo, Makwara and Banda masqueraded as detectives from Criminal Investigations Department Vehicle Theft Squad with Mhere acting as a fugitive who had sold a stolen motor vehicle to Mr Mufanebadza.

They proceeded to Mr Mufanebadza’s home in an unmarked Toyota Wish belonging to Banda. There Maodzeka, who was armed with a pistol, went into the house and informed Mr Mufanebadza and his family that he had bought a stolen vehicle.

Maodzeka took Mr Mufanebadza to the unmarked Toyota Wish, opened the boot where Mhere was stashed and in handcuffs so that he could identify him as the seller.

Maodzeka then suddenly handcuffed Mr Mufanebadza as well and started assaulting him in front of his family with fists and a baton stick.

One of the accused persons got behind the wheel of the Fortuner and they all drove off purporting to go to CID Vehicle Theft Squad Harare offices.

They also took the registration book and agreement of sale from Mr Mufanebadza.

Along the way they were assaulting him and threatening to shoot him accusing him of working in cahoots with Mhere.

The gang then demanded cash from Mr Mufanebadza in order to release him and he gave them US$3 000.

The gang removed the handcuffs and later dumped him along Simon Mazorodze, Road, Ardbennie, in Harare.

The court also heard that on September 27, the gang went to Prince Edward Car Sale Garages where they were arrested by ZACC officials whilst trying to sell the stolen motor vehicle.

The stolen motor vehicle was recovered. Total value stolen was $12 620 and so far cash and goods valued at US$9 500 have been recovered. Herald