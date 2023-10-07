MAI TT CHARGES WITHDRAWN

THE State yesterday withdrew fraud charges before plea against incarcerated comedienne Felistas Murata, popularly known as Mai TT, after establishing that she had paid back the complainant’s money amounting to US$10 000.
The matter was withdrawn before Harare magistrate Ms
Appollonia Marutya.
It was the State’s case that sometime in September 2022, at
corner Second Street and Speke Avenue in Harare, Murata unlawfully and
intentionally misrepresented to the complainant Rachel Mhuka that she was in
need of US$10 000 for her business venture and would give Mhuka her Mercedes
Benz vehicle, registration number AFF9759, as surety for the loan which she
undertook to pay back by November 30 last year.
She allegedly did this well knowing that the vehicle did
not belong to her.
Acting on the misrepresentation, Mhuka gave Murata the
money.
Murata later claimed back the Mercedes Benz saying it did
not belong to her and issued her another vehicle, an Audi Q5 with registration
AFG3701, which she again retrieved and replaced with an invalid passport as
surety.
When Mhuka realised that the passport was invalid, she
confronted Murata who immediately returned the second vehicle.
The State alleged that sometime in January this year,
police from Rhodesville approached Mhuka and seized the car saying it had been
stolen from Else Event Car Hire.
This was after the company represented by Liberty Vazhura
reported Murata for theft of trust property.
Murata is currently
serving nine months in jail after she was convicted of theft of trust property
in June. Herald
