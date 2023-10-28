TWO ROBBERS ESCAPE FROM POLICE CUSTODY

BEITBRIDGE residents have blasted the local police officers, accusing them of taking their eyes off the ball and letting go two suspected armed robbers arrested following a tip-off from the community.

Some residents allege police may have been corrupted to let the suspects walk away.

National police spokesman Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said reports from Beitbridge showed the two suspects were leading police during investigations when they fled to South Africa.

“They fled across the river when they were leading police during investigations. The information we have is different from what you are saying, but we will investigate both scenarios,” Nyathi said.

It is reported that last week, a man who frequents the Limpopo River came across three men and noticed that one of them was armed with a pistol.

The man alerted security agents patrolling the border line on an operation called “No To Cross Border Crimes” whose quick response resulted in the arrest of two while the other believed to have been carrying the firearm fled.

They were taken to Beitbridge Police, where they were handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department officers.

Sources said the suspects denied local criminal activity and told police their hunting ground was the neighbouring South Africa. Newsday











