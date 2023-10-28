HOW WE ENDED STRIKES : ED

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday claimed his administration has contained strikes at tertiary learning institutions by creating innovation hubs at various campuses countrywide.

Addressing Zanu PF delegates during the party’s annual conference in Gweru, the Midlands province yesterday, Mnangagwa, who was accompanied by his deputies Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi, said Zimbabwe has developed home-grown solutions to improve the country’s economy despite being hit hard by sanctions.

“We take pride in our home-grown solutions both product and services. We have innovation hubs in our colleges, and this is the reason we have contained strikes. Our people should benefit from our country’s rich mineral resources and supporting small scale miners,” he said.

“Zanu PF is scaling up the distribution of inputs, irrigation development and additionally we are determined and sure that in the next five years the majority of our country’s villages will have solar-powered boreholes.”

He added that his administration had carried out various development projects, including improving the country’s major highways.

Mnangagwa also presented a thin-paged central committee report and an amended Zanu PF constitution.