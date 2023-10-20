TRUWORTHS EVICTED FROM HQ

TRUWORTHS Limited was evicted from its head office premises at Prospect Industrial Park on Wednesday due to rental arrears, forcing the company to move to a smaller location.

Operations manager, Stan Takaendesa, confirmed the eviction saying they will now continue operations at a new 1 400 square metre facility, to reduce costs.

“We are moving away from that place to another place as a way of reducing costs. That place is 8 100 square metres and it was too big for us.

“We are moving to a 1 400 square metre location, which is the right size for our operations.

“We have also settled our debts,” said Takaendesa.

Sources disclosed that the company had been struggling to pay rentals on time. H Metro





