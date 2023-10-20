CHINESE BUSINESSMAN TRIES TO FLEE THROUGH A WINDOW

A CHINESE businessman, Hu Dong, who has been charged with fraud amounting to R2.7 million (about US$187 000), tried to flee from the complainant’s house through a window.

Dong, who resides in Johannesburg, appeared before Harare magistrate Marewanazvo Gofa, who remanded him in custody to today for bail considerations.

He is accused of misrepresenting himself to the complainant, Sunny Yifeng Tiles Company, in Norton. The court heard that on June 17 last year, Dong came to Zimbabwe and convinced the company that he had the capacity to pay for tiles worth R1 007 224.

The tiles were delivered to an unknown destination in South Africa.

Dong allegedly then sent a fake proof of payment to the company claiming he had transferred R1 007 224 from his Standard Bank to the firm’s Ecobank account.

On August 24 last year, Dong allegedly ordered a second batch of tiles for R649 952, which were again delivered to an unknown destination in South Africa.

He once again sent a fake proof of payment.

On Tuesday, Dong came to Zimbabwe and went to the company’s office in Norton and prosectors say he intended to use the same modus operandi to acquire tiles worth US$45 000.

He was confronted over the fake payments.

However, he promised to sort out the issue and was offered overnight accommodation at the premises.

He was arrested as he attempted to escape through the window without making the payment.

Pardon Dziva prosecuted. H Metro





