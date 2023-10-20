skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Friday, 20 October 2023
ED PROCLAIMS BY ELECTIONS
Friday, October 20, 2023
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
NEWS
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
BETWEEN CHARAMBA AND OSTALLOS
POLITICAL STUPIDITY : : CROSS ON JOB SIKHALA
#BREAKING President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Economic Advisor, Eddie Cross has tacitly confirmed that Job Sikhala’s imprisonment is political...
CHAMISA TO KICK OUT BITI, NCUBE, SAYS CHARAMBA
Jamwanda on Saturday I hate to say, I told you! Yet I did, well before our Harmonised Elections. Maybe I said it amidst the cacophony of cam...
MIKE HARRIS TOYOTA MANAGER STEALS US$2 MILLION
A sales manager at Mike Harris Toyota Private Limited has been accused of defrauding the company of US$2 million. Shakeman Ben (51) faces c...
STRATEGIC AMBIGUITY HAS FAILED, SAYS MLISWA
Powered by
Blogger
.
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment