TRANSFERS JUST ROUTINE : ZRP

Police have said there is nothing sinister about the recent transfers and redeployments of both junior and senior officers as this is part of the organisation’s bid to improve effectiveness in law enforcement.

The transfers were also meant to fill in gaps which were left by some of the officers that have died or were recently promoted, retired or discharged from duty for various reasons. Few police officers spend more than a few years in any one post or at any one station.

Re-assignments are routine and part of the ZRP’s human resource policy of enhancing performance in the organisation, to ensure versatility among the senior officers, tapping into the senior officers’ experience, job rotation and the need to meet new policing demands as the country moves towards the attainment of Vision 2030 of an upper middle-income society.

The ZRP underwent a major transformation in 2018 as it adopted a new structure to win back public confidence.

In an interview, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said there was nothing unusual about transfers within the police services.

“There is nothing sinister about transfers. Transfers are part of the police work and there is a need to rotate officers. We recently had a promotion exercise where junior and senior officers were promoted and we also have human wastage emanating from retirement, deaths and those discharged from duties and the police has to align manpower setups,” he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi said Commissioner-General of police Godwin Matanga also has a prerogative to make transfers.“These are normal transfers in order to tap into the experience of officers as well as aligning the officers to the requirements of the Zimbabwe Republic Police,” he said.

Some of the officers, added Asst Comm Nyathi, were transferred to fill in the gaps within the police services.

He dismissed allegations that the transfers were targeted on particular persons as false.

“For an example, if an inspector is promoted to the rank of superintendent, he or she will be transferred to assume new responsibilities and that gap has to be filled up and this also applies to junior officers.

“We are, however, aware that there are some members who do not want to be transferred as they want to remain at the same station. Those with queries should approach the police command and the Police General Headquarters so that they will be addressed,” Asst Comm Nyathi said.

In June this year, 300 junior and senior police officers were reshuffled as part of an ongoing routine restructuring that saw officers moved between provinces at the top layer and between stations and headquarters.

The police force tended to move officers to ensure they retain a breadth of outlook and do not become totally cemented to a particular post for many years.

Of the 300 police officers, 100 were senior officers while the rest were junior members, who have been transferred to police stations and police headquarters countrywide.

Early last month, several police officers including 18 superintendents were promoted countrywide.

Addressing the newly promoted senior officers in Harare, Police Commissioner General Godwin Matanga said the police service has an important role to play in the creation of a conducive environment for the realisation of Vision 2030.

Comm Gen Matanga said the officers will have new responsibilities of assisting Officers Commanding Districts, under whom most of them shall be deployed, in superintending operational stations and overseeing the organizational disciplinary processes.

He said such highly regarded work comes with the demand for exemplary leadership, unquestionable patriotism as well as being an embodiment of discipline and ethical conduct.

In June this year, the Zimbabwe Republic Police Service also embarked on a recruitment exercise to boost its human resources, as it continues to undergo major transformation in adopting a new structure and re-branding to win back public confidence. Herald