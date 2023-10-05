TRANSFERS JUST ROUTINE : ZRP

Police have said there is nothing sinister about the recent transfers and redeployments of both junior and senior officers as this is part of the organisation’s bid to improve effectiveness in law enforcement.
The transfers were also meant to fill in gaps which were
left by some of the officers that have died or were recently promoted, retired
or discharged from duty for various reasons. Few police officers spend more
than a few years in any one post or at any one station.
Re-assignments are routine and part of the ZRP’s human
resource policy of enhancing performance in the organisation, to ensure
versatility among the senior officers, tapping into the senior officers’
experience, job rotation and the need to meet new policing demands as the
country moves towards the attainment of Vision 2030 of an upper middle-income
society.
The ZRP underwent a major transformation in 2018 as it
adopted a new structure to win back public confidence.
In an interview, national police spokesperson Assistant
Commissioner Paul Nyathi said there was nothing unusual about transfers within
the police services.
“There is nothing sinister about transfers. Transfers are
part of the police work and there is a need to rotate officers. We recently had
a promotion exercise where junior and senior officers were promoted and we also
have human wastage emanating from retirement, deaths and those discharged from
duties and the police has to align manpower setups,” he said.
Asst Comm Nyathi said Commissioner-General of police Godwin
Matanga also has a prerogative to make transfers.“These are normal transfers in
order to tap into the experience of officers as well as aligning the officers
to the requirements of the Zimbabwe Republic Police,” he said.
Some of the officers, added Asst Comm Nyathi, were
transferred to fill in the gaps within the police services.
He dismissed allegations that the transfers were targeted
on particular persons as false.
“For an example, if an inspector is promoted to the rank of
superintendent, he or she will be transferred to assume new responsibilities
and that gap has to be filled up and this also applies to junior officers.
“We are, however, aware that there are some members who do
not want to be transferred as they want to remain at the same station. Those
with queries should approach the police command and the Police General
Headquarters so that they will be addressed,” Asst Comm Nyathi said.
In June this year, 300 junior and senior police officers
were reshuffled as part of an ongoing routine restructuring that saw officers
moved between provinces at the top layer and between stations and headquarters.
The police force tended to move officers to ensure they
retain a breadth of outlook and do not become totally cemented to a particular
post for many years.
Of the 300 police officers, 100 were senior officers while
the rest were junior members, who have been transferred to police stations and
police headquarters countrywide.
Early last month, several police officers including 18
superintendents were promoted countrywide.
Addressing the newly promoted senior officers in Harare,
Police Commissioner General Godwin Matanga said the police service has an
important role to play in the creation of a conducive environment for the
realisation of Vision 2030.
Comm Gen Matanga said the officers will have new
responsibilities of assisting Officers Commanding Districts, under whom most of
them shall be deployed, in superintending operational stations and overseeing
the organizational disciplinary processes.
He said such highly regarded work comes with the demand for
exemplary leadership, unquestionable patriotism as well as being an embodiment
of discipline and ethical conduct.
In June this year, the Zimbabwe Republic Police Service
also embarked on a recruitment exercise to boost its human resources, as it
continues to undergo major transformation in adopting a new structure and
re-branding to win back public confidence. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment