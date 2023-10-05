MAKOROKOZA CLASH IN GWERU OVER GOLD DEPOSITS



Police in Gweru have cordoned off part of Mtausi suburb along the Gweru-Shurugwi highway after violence and skirmishes erupted from some artisanal miners following the discovery of gold deposits in the area.

Police say some residents raised alarm after over 100 artisanal miners descended on the suburb in search of gold.

A resident of the area, Mr Norman Machacha said he had to call the police after several efforts to ward off artisanal miners from his residential stand failed. Herald