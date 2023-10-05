FARMER STEALS 48 CATTLE

Magistrate Constance Mutandwa has remanded a Zvishavane man charged with stealing 48 cattle in custody to Tuesday next week for the continuation of trial.
Tinodakufa Hove (36) of Grandville Farm, Zvishavane
allegedly stole the cattle in the Lalapanzi area from July 2021- July 25, 2023.
He is facing six counts of stock theft.
It is the State’s case that sometime in July 2021 seven
cattle belonging to Benedict Mugari (81) of Number 22 Nantes Village, Gwanza in
Lalapanzi were stolen from the grazing fields. It is suspected that Hove stole
and drove the cattle to his farm in Zvishavane.
The second case happened on March 29, 2022. Hove allegedly
stole seven cattle from Farm MZ4 Tokwe in Lalapanzi belonging to Methias
Toperesu. He allegedly drove them to Zvishavane.
On June 24, 2022, Hove allegedly stole seven cattle
belonging to Collen Tobaiwa from Nantes Village, Gwanza in Lalapanzi from open
grazing land. He allegedly drove the herd to his farm.
The fourth incident occurred on March 27, 2023, when Hove
allegedly stole 12 cattle belonging to Eliot Matumbu from Farm 4 Gwanza in
Lalapanzi. In that same month, Hove allegedly stole nine cattle belonging to
Nomsa Munyimi from open grazing land.
On July 25, 2023, Hove was intercepted by Enia Madekwana
with seven cattle belonging to Brenda Mushava. He had allegedly stolen the
cattle from Gwanza West.
He told Enia that the cattle belonged to one Moyo and she
let him proceed. Hove was again intercepted by Marko Tibugare, Runesu Tibugare
and Zenzo Tibugare. He fled upon seeing the trio who gave chase and apprehended
him. They surrendered him to the police.
Takudzwa Matyawaviri prosecuted. Masvingo Mirror
