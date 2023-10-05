FARMER STEALS 48 CATTLE

Magistrate Constance Mutandwa has remanded a Zvishavane man charged with stealing 48 cattle in custody to Tuesday next week for the continuation of trial.

Tinodakufa Hove (36) of Grandville Farm, Zvishavane allegedly stole the cattle in the Lalapanzi area from July 2021- July 25, 2023. He is facing six counts of stock theft.

It is the State’s case that sometime in July 2021 seven cattle belonging to Benedict Mugari (81) of Number 22 Nantes Village, Gwanza in Lalapanzi were stolen from the grazing fields. It is suspected that Hove stole and drove the cattle to his farm in Zvishavane.

The second case happened on March 29, 2022. Hove allegedly stole seven cattle from Farm MZ4 Tokwe in Lalapanzi belonging to Methias Toperesu. He allegedly drove them to Zvishavane.

On June 24, 2022, Hove allegedly stole seven cattle belonging to Collen Tobaiwa from Nantes Village, Gwanza in Lalapanzi from open grazing land. He allegedly drove the herd to his farm.

The fourth incident occurred on March 27, 2023, when Hove allegedly stole 12 cattle belonging to Eliot Matumbu from Farm 4 Gwanza in Lalapanzi. In that same month, Hove allegedly stole nine cattle belonging to Nomsa Munyimi from open grazing land.

On July 25, 2023, Hove was intercepted by Enia Madekwana with seven cattle belonging to Brenda Mushava. He had allegedly stolen the cattle from Gwanza West.

He told Enia that the cattle belonged to one Moyo and she let him proceed. Hove was again intercepted by Marko Tibugare, Runesu Tibugare and Zenzo Tibugare. He fled upon seeing the trio who gave chase and apprehended him. They surrendered him to the police.

Takudzwa Matyawaviri prosecuted. Masvingo Mirror