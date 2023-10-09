TOP ECONOMIST THREATENS TO SHOOT WIFE OVER JUJU

OXLINK Capital chief executive officer Brains Muchemwa on Saturday appeared before Harare magistrate Ruth Moyo for threatening to shoot his wife, accusing her of bewitching him.

Muchemwa (44) was granted free bail and will be back in court on November 7.

According to court papers, on September 2, at around 5pm, the accused’s wife, Blessing (44), was on her way to collect her children from school when she missed phone calls from her husband.

It is alleged that she then tried to return the calls, but in vain due to poor network.

Upon arrival at home at around 10pm, Muchemwa accused his wife of using juju to bewitch him.

It is reported that he went on to say that he would assault her and share their fights on X (formerly Twitter) and that he was not afraid of anything.

The complainant allegedly apologised and explained to her husband that she was not using any juju on him.

It is alleged that this irked Muchemwa, who punched her four times on the shoulder.

Muchemwa then stopped assaulting the complainant and ridiculed her saying: “You see that I can hit you and will not stop because you need to be delivered from the demon that you have, which now requires me to use force on you.”

He then allegedly threatened to shoot her and revealed that he would commit suicide after the murder.

It is alleged that after the incident, the complainant went to report the matter at Highlands Police Station, where she was referred to hospital for medical examination. Newsday