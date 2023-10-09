CRUISE SHIPS BLACKLIST ZIMBAS

SOME recruitment agencies have blacklisted Zimbabweans for cruise ship jobs due to a history of absconding when the ships dock on foreign lands.
There have been reports of several incidents of Zimbabwean
employees not returning to their respective ships, causing significant
inconvenience and financial losses to cruise ship operators.
In a notice on its website, one of the leading employment
agencies, Safe Cruise Agency, confirmed the freeze on employing Zimbabweans.
“We are not authorised to recruit citizens of Zimbabwe. We
are not considering the new curriculum vitaes as we do not have open positions
for this year for African passports. We will post new positions as we have
them, but not before 2024.”
In February this year, reports suggested that the United
States government was considering deporting Zimbabwean cruise ship workers due
to perceived “migration risk”.
According to a leaked internal human resources email dated
February 20, Celebrity Cruises, a luxury ocean liner, informed its staff
members about a directive from Miami Customs and Border Control officers
stating that Zimbabwean workers would no longer be allowed to disembark from
cruise ships in Miami, Florida.
Cruise ship companies rely on a diverse workforce from
different countries to provide services to passengers during their voyages
across the oceans. Zimbabweans were once sought-after for their skills and work
ethic, but the frequent absconding incidents have led to a loss of trust and
confidence in their reliability.
The ban is expected to have a significant impact on
Zimbabwean job seekers who were previously attracted to the cruise ship
industry as a means of employment and a chance to explore the world. Newsday
