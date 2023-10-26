THREE TEENS UP FOR MURDER

A TEENAGE gang, which has been terrorising Christon Bank residents, has been hauled to court facing murder charges.

Nelson Mugada (18), Calvin Furusa (18) and a 15-year-old (name withheld) appeared before magistrate Dennis Mangosi yesterday.

The court heard that the three, and their accomplices, who are on the run, chased Tatenda Mapurani, who then tried to seek refuge at Charles Sanudi’s residence.

They attacked Sanudi after he had intervened.

They allegedly stabbed Sanudi twice on his right thigh and once on the neck with a knife and he died on the spot.

The trio was arrested while hiding in the surrounding mountains.

Mugada has another pending murder case, which occurred in April, and the police said he would plead guilty to that case.

The trio allegedly belong to a gang that has terrorised Christon Bank and Lowdale residents with knives, machetes and axes.

The State opposed bail saying they have pending cases.

The State also argued that Mugada and the 15-year-old were of no fixed aboard and cannot be released on bail as they will not be able to find them. H Metro





