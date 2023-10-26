CHINESE FRAUD WITNESS LOCKED UP

A CHINESE businessman, who is a witness in a R2.7 million fraud case, was locked up after he failed to submit his passport as surety that he will attend trial.

Wang Xiang, who was representing Sunny Yifeng Tiles Company in a fraud trial, wrote to the prosecution that they intended to withdraw the matter between themselves and another Chinese businessman, Hu Dong.

They were claiming the issue, in which they claimed Hu Dong had duped them, had been settled out of court.

The request was turned down by the prosecution, which went on to set a trial date for November 9.

Xiang, through his lawyers, then made another request that the trial be heard “this week” as he intended to travel to China next week, and did not know when he will return.

This prompted the State to file an application requesting surety in terms Section 234 of the Criminal Procedure and Evidence Act.

Xiang was asked to take the witness stand and he told the court that his passport was at the immigration office.

Magistrate Feresi Chakanyuka ordered that he be held in custody.

Dong initially appeared in court last week and was denied bail.

The court heard that on June 17 last year, Dong came to Zimbabwe and allegedly misled Sunny Yifeng Tiles that he could pay for tiles worth R1 007 224.

The tiles were delivered to an unknown destination in South Africa.

Dong then sent a fake proof of payment to the company purporting to have transferred R1 007 224 from his South African bank to Sunny Yifeng Tiles’ Zimbabwe bank account.

On August 24, last year, Dong allegedly ordered a second batch of tiles for R649 952, which were also delivered to an unknown destination in South Africa.

It’s claimed he again sent a fake proof of payment.

Dong came to Zimbabwe last week and went to Sunny Yifeng Tiles’ office in Norton intending to use the same modus operandi to buy tiles worth US$45 000.

When he was confronted about the fake payments, he allegedly promised to sort out the issue.

He was arrested. H Metro





