TEACHER FONDLES, RAPES PUPIL

A TEACHER at a high school in Bulawayo who is accused of allegedly fondling a From Two pupil’s breasts and buttocks before sexually attacking her has appeared in court facing rape charges.

The teacher appeared before Bulawayo regional magistrate Dambudzo Malunga and was not asked to plead.

He was remanded out of custody to 18 October.

Allegations against the teacher whose name is being withheld to protect the identity of the pupil are that on a date unknown to the prosecutor but sometime in September this year he invited the girl to his office under the pretext of helping her with Continuous Assessment Learning Activity (CALA) while he had other motives.

When the minor girl got into his office he allegedly fondled her breasts and kissed her, the court heard.

The teacher seemed to have developed an amorous interest in the pupil because whenever he met her, he would request her to assist him with carrying books to his office where he would tap her buttocks.

The court further heard that before he carried out the sickening attack on countless occasions he would also invite her to his office where he would caress her.

After sexually abusing the girl he allegedly threatened her not to reveal the ordeal to anyone.

The pupil bottled the issue, but after that she reportedly started behaving strangely.

It is reported that another teacher who noticed the girl’s sudden change of behaviour quizzed her leading her to reveal that she was raped by the teacher in question.

A report was made to the police leading to the teacher’s arrest. B Metro





