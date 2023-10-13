MAN LOSES CAR AS HE ROMPS WITH HOOKER

A MAN lost his vehicle to robbers on Sunday while he was having sex with a commercial sex worker in a parked car at Chikwanha Shopping Centre in Chitungwiza.

The 20 year-old, Onwell Hwiridza, hooked up with Sheilla Shaibu, 36, and while they were still in their act, three men, who were masquerading as police officers, pounced on them.

Shelia fled the scene, leaving Onwell to face the three men. The three got into Onwell’s car and one of them took control of the vehicle while the other two assaulted him.

They drove along Seke Road, towards Harare, and dumped Onwell at ZRP St Mary’s Bus Stop.

The car was later found dumped along Seke Road.

Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, confirmed the case.

He said Onwell lost his vehicle, a Samsung J7 Prime cellphone, a Samsung AO3 cellphone, a Samsung A12 cellphone, an Itel S23 cellphone and US$13.

“Police are investigating a theft of a motor vehicle which was later recovered dumped along Seke Road,” said Insp Chakanza. H Metro





