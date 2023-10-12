ONE MILLION ZIMBAS IN SA : CENSUS

SOUTH Africa is home to over one million Zimbabweans with many more still flocking to the neighbouring country to escape the deepening socio-economic crisis back home.

This was revealed in the 2022 Statistics South Africa census report released on Tuesday.

The statistics showed that there are 1 012 059 Zimbabweans in South Africa which translates to 41,85% of the total number of immigrants in that country.

Mozambique, Lesotho, Malawi and the United Kingdom account for the next highest number of immigrants in South Africa, after Zimbabwe.

The five countries have retained their rankings since the 2011 census.

Most immigrants in South Africa are males and young adults aged 20 and 44.

Zimbabwe recorded the highest outflow of citizens leaving the country in 2021 comparedto the past, according to the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZimStat) 2022 census report.

According to the 2022 ZimStat results, 908 914 people are living outside Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe has in the past two years been battling an exodus of skilled and unskilled citizens, forcing neighbouring South Africa to put in place various mechanisms, including tightening its border security. Newsday