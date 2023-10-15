LOMAGUNDI STUDENT STEALS DAD'S GUN, ROBS CELLPHONE DEALER

A Lomagundi College student appeared at the Harare magistrates Court on charges of fraud and robbery.

The student, who is not named as he is a minor, was released into the custody of his guardian.

Prosecutors said on August 22 at around 1230, the student stole a Revolver Astra Magnum, Calibre 357 belonging to his father.

At around 12 pm on the same day, the accused person and his accomplices allegedly robbed Tinashe Albert Bhamu of cellphones that he was selling.

On October 10, detectives from CID Homicide Harare carried out investigations leading to the arrest of the accused persons.

Investigations led to the recovery of one of the stolen cell phones and the firearm. Standard