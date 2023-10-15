I'M DONE : TAKURA QUITS MUSIC

AFRO Pop star Takura made a shocking announcement that he was retiring from making music after a catalogue of hit tracks.

The Handiroore hit maker made the announcement of dropping the microphone on his social media pages recently.

“If you know me then you know how heart-breaking this is for me to do but I think it’s time I hang the boots. It’s been a great ride and I am grateful for each and every one of you who was rooting for me," he said.

"I can’t say much right now because I would be speaking from a place of pain, what I will say though is never stop riding for your loved ones. Ever, I love you." The shocking sentiments left his fans devastated and called for him to reconsider his decision as they felt he had more to offer in the industry.

In a heartfelt post on social media, fellow musician Holy Ten who featured on Takura’s song Cut Them Off also pleaded with the singer to reconsider retirement.

“They’ve normalised publicity stunts before they roll out their projects (probably my fault) so I’m just hoping it’s one of those. But you’ve never had to be dramatic to drop anything, never had to beef with anyone. I have seen snippets take flight before you even release the official song," he wrote. "You’re the man they have never said apera uyo, Growing up we paid attention to your Hip Hop, you’re the man that really changed everything. Please don’t hang those boots! We still need your music @TakuraLife,”

Takura was born in Bulawayo and in 2013, he formed the group Soul Afrika with his best friend Donald Mapholisa in Gweru. Mapholisa got married and left the group, leaving Takura to move to Harare where he joined forces with Adrian Tate.

They went on to disband the group to follow solo careers, Takura released two songs- Zino Irema and MaObama which were his breakthrough, leading to the release of his debut EP-Stripped in 2016 and in 2018 he released an album titled Someone had to do it.

Takura won two awards at the Midlands Music Awards held in Gweru in September 2016, for “Best single” and “Best video” for Zino Irema. He has also won several Zim Hip Hop awards. Standard