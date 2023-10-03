LICENCES REVOKED OVER COUGH MIXTURE ABUSE

THE Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe has revoked operators’ licences to three individuals and four wholesalers who were promoting abuse of Histalix, a locally produced cough mixture containing codeine.

According to a circular by the MCAZ director general, Mr Richard Rukwata, the three individuals are Mr Tatenda Chigumbura, a supervisor at Murity Pharmaceuticals, Ms Spiwe Chipara who is a supervisor at Adept Pharmaceuticals as well as Mr Didymus Kanyera, who works as a supervisor at Bestpharm Pharmaceuticals.

The three organisations that employed the named individuals also had their operators’ licences suspended as well as Action 24 medical supplies.

The suspension will lapse in March 2025.

“MCAZ’s primary responsibility is to regulate medicines and medical devices in Zimbabwe. Through our robust regulatory framework, we ensure that only safe, effective, and quality medicines are available on the market. By doing so, we aim to prevent the circulation of counterfeit drugs and unregistered substances that can contribute to drug abuse.

“The Authority has put in place a mechanism to control availability of codeine containing medicines by making the prescription preparations. This means that they cannot be dispensed without the provision of a valid prescription. However, the Authority notes with concern that over-the-counter medicines from other countries are continuously being imported illegally,” said Mr Rukwata. Herald