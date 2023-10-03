FORM TWO PUPIL STABBED AT SCHOOL

A FORM two pupil attacked another with a brick before stabbing him with a pair of scissors during an argument at a high school in the Mzilikazi suburb of Bulawayo.
According to the Police’s X (formerly Twitter) page, the
15-year-old boy is up for attempted murder for the attack over a broom.
“Police in Bulawayo are investigating a case of attempted
murder, which occurred at a high school in Mzilikazi.
“A Form Two student (15) hit another Form Two student (16)
with a brick on the head before stabbing him with a pair of scissors on the
chest after an argument. The suspect had accused the victim of taking a broom
without permission,” posted the Police. Chronicle
