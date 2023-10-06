INDIAN BUSINESS MOGUL, SON CREMATED

DNA tests and forensic examinations of the six people, including four foreigners, who died last Friday when their light aircraft crashed in the Zvemahande area about 6km northwest of Mashava were conducted on Thursday and the remains have now been released for burial or cremation.
The victims have been identified as Indian billionaire
Harpla Singh Randhawa (60) of Murowa Diamonds, his son Amer Singh Randhawa,
George Sibanda (51) of Murowa Diamonds, Nikhil Mahadik Milind of Murowa
Diamonds, Reginald Muchemwa (38) who was the pilot and Pichumoney Viswanath
(58) of RioZim Limited, who is believed to have come into the country as a
visitor.
Of the six victims, the remains of the four foreign
nationals were cremated yesterday while Sibanda will be buried in South Africa
where his family lives and Muchemwa in Zimbabwe.
National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul
Nyathi said the identity of all the six had now been confirmed by close
relatives.
“Meanwhile, the forensic analysis examination process is
now complete and we are now waiting for the necessary documentation processes
for the families to access the remains,” he said.
Speaking after this week’s Cabinet meeting, Information,
Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere said the
National Civil Protection Fund was being used to assist the bereaved families.
“The Riozim plane had six male persons on board and was
travelling from Harare to Murowa Diamonds. The National Civil Protection Fund
is being used to assist the bereaved families. Government, through the Civil
Protection Unit, is meeting the following costs; forensic examination and DNA
testing of the remains of the deceased persons, providing funeral assistance and
psychosocial support to the bereaved families,” said Minister Muswere, while
also extending Cabinet’s condolences to the bereaved families.”
Investigations are still in progress to establish the cause
and contributing factors regarding the accident last Friday.
The Cessna plane crashed at Peter Farm in the Zvamahande
area of Mashava on a flight from Harare to Zvishavane. The plane, owned by Rio
Zimbabwe Company, is suspected to have developed a technical problem before
crashing around 8am, killing all passengers and crew on board.
The Ministry of
Transport and Infrastructural Development said on Friday the Robert Gabriel
Mugabe International Airport flight information centre advised that they lost
contact with a Zimbabwean registered Cessna C206 aircraft registration Z-CAM.
“The aircraft got airborne from RGM International Airport
at 06:30am Zimbabwe time, flying to Murowa near Zvishavane with six people on
board. Last contact with the aircraft was at 07:03am Zimbabwe time. The FIC had
checked with the destination and were told that the aircraft had not arrived.
“The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural
Development’s air accidents and serious incidents investigation department is
carrying out investigations to establish the cause and contributing factors
regarding the accident in-order to draw investigation conclusions and propose
appropriate safety recommendations for prevention of future accidents from
similar causes.
“The Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development,
Felix Mhona, sends heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of
passengers and the pilot who lost their lives in the aircraft crash,” said the
ministry.
In February, five people were injured when a light plane
owned by mining giant, Murowa (Private) Limited force-landed near Beatrice
while carrying a parcel of diamonds which were being transported under armed
guard by police and private security officials. Herald
