GRANDPA WALKS OUT OF PARI, VANISHES

A 74-year-old man from Banket man has been missing since walking out of Parirenyatwa Hospital where he had been admitted in September 2021.

Alexander Ushewokunze, from Oxford Farm in Banket, left the hospital four days after admission.

His grandson, Isaac Kunorozwa, is appealing to anyone with information on Ushewokunze’s whereabouts to come forward and assist.

He has also urged hospitals and medical centres to inform them should they come across anyone matching his description.

“I am appealing to the people of Zimbabwe to help me find my grandpa. I just want to know whether he is alive or not.

“I have searched for him in every mortuary and every accessible place, but in vain. Vaingodonha vari kufarm and vakatiudza kuti he has a mental condition.

“On the day he left the hospital, he told security guard he was going to Hatfield and we have not heard from him since.” H Metro





