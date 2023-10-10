I ROSE FROM THE DEAD : KUWADZANA WOMAN

A KUWADZANA woman has sensationally claimed that she was “raised from the dead.”

Jane Mujuru, 24, told H-Metro that Apostle Ruramai Nhapata has extraordinary powers.

Apostle Nhapata recently forced her self into a morturay where she conducted prayers, claiming she was set to raise Gift Takudzwa Shiriyapenga from the dead.

She has been roundly mocked for her shenanigans.

However, Jane thinks otherwise.

“I am one of the people raised from the dead,” said Jane.

“Apostle Nhapata was called to a maternity ward where I had faced a still birth.

“Ndakagara seven days nemwana akafira mudumbu.

“I was taken to a theatre where my husband and my parents refused to sign documents for my operation out of fear.”

She added:

“Apostle Nhapata laid hands on me and declared that the operation was going to be successful.

“I underwent the operation and stayed for seven days in a comma.

“Apostle Nhapata was callled to the intensive care unit and she prayed and I came back to life.”

“I did not doubt her visit to a mortuary even though her efforts were in vain.

“Maybe, I received more grace than Gift but truly I was raised from the dead.”

Jane’s mother, Chiyedza Mujuru, echoed similar sentiments.

“To us, Jane is a living testimony because she had died,” said Chiyedza.

“We were all left in shock but Apostle Nhapata made a prayer that brought life to my daughter and I will always rejoice in the Lord for that,” she said.

Apostle Nhapata said not all sick people recover when prayed for.

“I went to the mortuary expecting a miracle but nothing positive came out.

“It’s like praying for the sick, not all of them receive their healing when prayed for.” H Metro





