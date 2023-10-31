GOVT RECRUITS 2 500 TEACHERS

GOVERNMENT has recruited 2 500 teachers to beef up manpower in schools and increased social protection cover by 18 percent to $867 billion with $555,5 billion channelled towards different infrastructure projects countrywide in September alone.

During the period, the Government was able to meet its financial obligations after it mobilised $2,7 trillion in tax revenue and non-tax revenues amounting to $6,3 billion.

Addressing a post-Cabinet media briefing, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere, said the Government has reaffirmed its commitment to develop the country through the deployment of local resources.

“Tax revenues amounting to Z$2,7 trillion and non-tax revenues amounting to Z$6,3 billion were mobilised in September,” he said.

“Actual expenditure on employment costs amounted to Z$1,083 trillion for September 2023. Payments reflect the recent reviews awarded in July 2023 and the 2 500 teachers recruited in September 2023,” said Dr Muswere.

He said the Treasury disbursed Z$867 billion towards the Government’s social protection initiatives exceeding the target by 18 percent.

Dr Muswere said more funds were disbursed to infrastructure development including construction of roads.

“Resources amounting to Z$555,5 billion were disbursed towards the following projects: Hwange Thermal Power Station 7 and 8 expansion project, road rehabilitation, dam construction, strategic grain reserves, education and health, housing development, Information Communication Technologies and other capital expenditure, including capacitating Government ministries,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Muswere said the country has intensified preparations for the summer cropping season and has given farmers up to November 15 to complete land preparation.

He said Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Dr Anxious Masuka told Cabinet that despite the normal to below normal rainfall projection, the country is still preparing for a bumper harvest in the 2023/2024 summer season.

Dr Muswere said the country remains food secure and has cereals to last the country 10 months. Herald