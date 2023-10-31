TSHABANGU : WHY WE LOST ELECTIONS

CCC is to blame for losing the August harmonised elections as it did not meet basic issues of internal democracy, the party’s interim secretary general Mr Sengezo Tshabangu has said.

He made the remarks in an interview with ZBC yesterday.

Mr Tshabangu rose to fame overnight after recalling 15 legislators and 17 councillors, saying they had ceased to be party members.

He said the party was now in the process of self-cleansing, doing away with “girlfriends” of some people who were imposed as candidates in the August elections.

“We rigged our own elections, the mere fact that we did not have an internal democracy, we imposed candidates, we did not put polling agents, we did not train them, we did not accredit them, we did not deploy them, that’s in a way a contribution to rig an election,” said Mr Tshabangu.

“So, we rigged an election. Kwakusina munhu pagedhe. The leadership must be accountable; we can’t blame this on Zanu PF.

“Our courts are capable. We have one of the most excellent judiciary services in this country. We have an independent judiciary in this country.”

Mr Tshabangu laughed off those challenging his legitimacy saying he will respect the ruling of the courts, once judgment has been passed.

“Nelson Chamisa remains my president even if he disowns me. It is like disowning his shadow because he knows we came a long way together. So, we are saying let’s have internal democracy. It is important, let’s have a constitution, let’s promote constitutionalism.”

“It is going to be very difficult if we do not promote internal democracy as a party then we say that we are going to provide a democratic leadership for this country as an alternative.

“They imposed their girlfriends, they imposed their wives, they imposed those who lost the elections . . . we are cleaning countrywide not only in Bulawayo, those who haven’t been visited, we are coming.

“Recalls are not static; they will be measured by the response we are going to get from other provinces. The information that is coming across the country is that people were imposed,” said Mr Tshabangu. Herald





