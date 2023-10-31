MUCHINGURI-KASHIRI IN CHINA



THE Minister of Defence, Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, is in China for the 10th Beijing Xiangshan Forum co-organised by the China Association of Military Sciences and the China Institute for International Strategic Studies and bringing together high-level defence, military and foreign affairs leaders from around the world.

The topics to be discussed at this year’s forum will include the responsibilities of major countries and global security co-operation, the role of developing countries in global security as well as regional security and development.

The forum is running under the theme: “Common security and lasting peace”.

Aimed at upholding the ideas of equality, openness, inclusiveness and mutual learning, the forum is committed to pooling wisdom, expanding consensus and enhancing mutual trust among countries.

As an important way of pressing international public security shared by countries in the world, the forum plays an important role in guiding security dialogues, promoting international exchanges and deepening mutual trust and co-operation.

Participants are drawn from defence and military leaders, heads of international organisations, think-tanks, academics as well as experts and scholars from over 100 countries in Africa, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Latin America.

Key topics of discussion include responsibilities of major countries and global security co-operation, role of developing countries in global security, the region, present and future security architecture, and the path and goal for regional security and development.

Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri, who will address the forum on behalf of the Government of Zimbabwe, said it was pleasing that Zimbabwe has been recognised to speak at such a prestigious international gathering.

The invitation went along with the national policy on engagement and re-engagement with the international community.

“China has remained a long-standing international partner for Zimbabwe and as such Zimbabwe is very grateful to China.”

“Through dialogue and interaction at gatherings such as this, the international community will strengthen communication and exchanges, build trust and dispel misunderstandings thereby injecting more stability and certainty to a changing and turbulent time so as to contribute to lasting peace and development,” Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri said. Herald