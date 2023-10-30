FAKE DOC, MATHEW LANI, ARRESTED

The social media personality who goes by the name Doctor Matthew Lani has been apprehended by security personnel at the Helen Joseph hospital on Sunday.

According to a statement released by the Gauteng health department, Lani was nabbed while trying to enter the institution.

Department spokesperson Motalatale Modiba confirmed that the hospital's security detained Lani.

"He was apprehended while entering the main entrance of the facility, while disguised in a hoodie and wearing a surgical mask with a stethoscope around his neck," he said.

Modiba added that at the time of his capture, Lani tried to escape.

"Immediately after being apprehended Lani requested to go to the bathroom only to attempt to escape by jumping through the bathroom window. When the security realised that he was making a run for it, they called for reinforcement, and he was subsequently apprehended again, " he added.

Lani who was unmasked as a bogus practitioner had previously told TikTok users that he was a University of Witwatersrand alumni who worked at the health facility.

His claims have since been debunked with the university stating Lani did not graduate from the institution, while the Health Professions Council of South Africa said such a person was not a registered health practitioner.

The infamous personality has since been handed over to the men in blue. Times