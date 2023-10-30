GRADE 7 PUPIL RAPED WHILE BATHING

A 50-year-old Seke man was arrested for raping a Grade 7 student aged 14 while she was bathing.

Tsaurai Kamundaranga was reported to have sneaked into a bathroom outside the house where the 14-year-old schoolgirl was bathing, grabbed and raped her once.

Harare provincial deputy police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Faith Mapisa, confirmed the arrest.

“Police arrested a Seke man for raping a minor.

“The minor screamed for help, but nobody came to her rescue as her parents were not at home.

“After the act, the accused person asked the complainant not to disclose the matter to anyone, but she told her father leading to the arrest of the suspect,” said Ass-Insp Mapisa. H Metro











