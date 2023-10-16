DOUBLE TRAGEDY FOR MASVINGO FAMILY

Prominent Masvingo businessman Morgen Gondoza died on Friday at Masvingo Provincial Hospital around 5: 30 am. He was 55.

He developed breathing problems around 5 am when he was rushed to the hospital. He died 30 minutes later. His older brother Jobert Chris confirmed his death to The Mirror. He said Gondoza was diabetic.

Chris said Gondoza was a staunch Zanu PF supporter. His party fellows said he might be awarded provincial hero status. He also said burial arrangements are yet to be made since most family members are based outside the country. Mourners are currently gathered at 1016 Rungano Street, Mucheke in Masvingo.

“We are saddened by the untimely death of my young brother. He was a pillar in our family and administered family businesses which include liquor outlets and general dealers. These businesses are at Hillside, Mucheke and in Zaka,” he said.

Mucheke Business Community chairperson Senator Magie Chakabuda described Gondoza as a cheerful and hardworking man who encouraged personal and community development.

Gondoza was born at Morgenster Mission Hospital. He attended Don Bosco Primary before enrolling at Mucheke High School for his Ordinary level studies. He did his advanced level studies at People’s College in Harare.

He held an honours degree in Politics and Administration and Masters in International Relations attained at University of Zimbabwe.

Gondoza worked as a research officer at the Parliament of Zimbabwe. He also worked for several Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs). He was a member of the United Family International Church (UFIC). He is survived by two sons Tafadzwa and Panashe. Masvingo Mirror