HWINDI KILLS PASSENGER OVER TORN US$1

A COMMUTER omnibus conductor hit a passenger, who had paid kombi fare with a torn US$1 note, so hard that he fell headlong to the ground resulting in his death.

In a statement on X (Twitter), police said Tawanda Pindu (25) slapped Batsirai Chisindi (35) which resulted in him falling on the back of his head on the ground where he bled profusely, in Harare.

Chisindi died from the injuries.

“ZRP confirms the arrest of Tawanda Pindu (25) in connection with a case of murder which occurred on 13/09/23 around 2115 hours at a service station along Seke Road, Harare in which Batsirai Chisindi (35) died.”

“The suspect, who was the conductor of a kombi, assaulted the victim with open hands after a misunderstanding over a torn US$1 note. The victim fell on the ground and he started to bleed profusely from the back of the head. Resultantly, the victim succumbed to the injuries,” reads the statement.





