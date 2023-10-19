DISENGAGE : BYO COUNCILLORS SCRAMBLE FOR DEPUTY MAYOR POST

Bulawayo City councillors are on Friday expected to elect a new deputy mayor following the recall of Donaldson Mabuto of the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change.

Mr Mabuto, who had a short stint as deputy mayor is among 12 CCC councillors who were recently recalled by their party.

The councillors recalled by CCC interim secretary general, Mr Sengezo Tshabangu includes Mabuto, Clr Shepherd Dube (ward one), Clr Nkosinathi Hove Mpofu (ward six), Clr Takunda Felix Madzana (ward 18), Clr Simbarashe Dube (ward 20), Clr Tinevimbo Maphosa (ward 21), Clr Thobeka Mmeli Moyo (ward 22), Clr Arnold Batirai (Ward 24) and also proportional representation councillors, Clr Sarah Cronje, Clr Tabeth Mhizha, Clr Dorcas Sibanda and Clr Zibusiso Tshongwe.

BCC has 38 councillors, with the recalled councillors, 26 now remain.

The elections for deputy mayor had been hurriedly arranged for today this afternoon but have since been moved to Friday

We understand Mayor David Coltart is planning to go on leave soon and he wants someone who is a deputy mayor to act in his capacity.

“However, since Mabuto is no longer a councillor and deputy mayor, elections have been called. Infact we were supposed to elect today but that has been moved to Friday,” said one councillor.

The councillor said canvasing for the post started when news filtered through that Mabuto was among the 12 recalled councillors adding that what is puzzling was that councillors are on disengagement from council duties but not elections.

“We are supposed to be staying away from council business including elections but that is not the case.

“Councillors started canvassing for the post as soon as they heard of Mabuto’s recall and that intensified yesterday (Wednesday) when the minister officially communicated with TC (town clerk). So technically we are temporarily setting aside the disengagement stance.” Chronicle