ROBBERS ARRESTED DESPITE PAYING SANGOMA

Three gun-toting robbers pounced on a businessman at his home in Mahatshula suburb before allegedly robbing him of US$6 000 and P110 000 and giving a traditional healer 1 800 pula as a token of appreciation.

Elvis Charapuka (38), Mlingiseli Sibanda (44) and Bhekimpilo Ncube (35) appeared for trial before Bulawayo regional magistrate Dambudzo Malunga. The trio pleaded not guilty and they were remanded out of custody to 25 October.

The businessman, George Kudya (42), who is also a managing director for Star Distributors took to the stand for cross-examination.

He told the court that on the fateful day he arrived home before 7pm and when he was disembarking from his Toyota Hilux, Charapuka, Sibanda and Ncube moved swiftly to him before manhandling him while pointing a gun at his head.

He told the court that they attacked him and demanded money.

He further said they threatened to gun him down and he surrendered US$6 000, after which they went to his car and took P110 000 before they fled in their car.

Traditional healer Gogo Otilia Murombedzi told the court that before the robbery incident Charapuka used to visit her at her home in Cowdray Park suburb for consultation and to get charms for luck. She also confirmed that she was given P1 800 by Charapuka as a token of appreciation. She said she could not use it because her ancestral spirits told her in her dream that the money was dirty.

Allegations against Sibanda, Ncube and Charapuka are that on 07 January this year the accused persons waylaid Kudya at his home.

The court heard that on the day in question Kudya arrived at home before 7pm and when he was parking his car, a car pulled up behind his car and parked beside his car.

The trio allegedly disembarked from their car before they swiftly moved to him demanding money. They attacked him before they took a small bag containing US$6 000. They wanted more as they force-marched him to his car and took P110 000.

Kudya reported the incident to the police. Police investigations established that after robbing Kudya, Charapuka gave P1 800 to a traditional healer Gogo Murombedzi as a token of appreciation.

Concillia Ncube represented the State.












