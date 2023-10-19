GOVT WARNS CCC AS DEMO IS BLOCKED

Zimbabwe is a peaceful country that stands guided by its Constitution and any attempts to derail the prevailing peace will be dealt with accordingly, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere has said.

Addressing the media at his Munhumutapa Offices in Harare today, Minister Muswere said any citizen who has issues should simply follow the legal route.

“Any candidate who feels aggrieved by the August 23 electoral outcome should explore the legal route in terms of the Constitution of Zimbabwe and in particular, Section 93, which stipulates provisions that need to be followed in the case of electoral disputes.

“It is against this background that the opposition malcontents are reminded of the supremacy of the Constitution of Zimbabwe,” he said.



