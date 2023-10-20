BODY OF GIRL(6) FOUND DECOMPOSED

THE body of a six-year-old schoolgirl from Birchenough Bridge, who mysteriously went missing on October 12, was found in a decomposing state four days later.

Miracle Matake had gone to witness an accident at the time of her disappearance.

Her body was found on Sunday following thorough searches by members of the community.

The girl’s father, Mwadira Matake, said a post-mortem couldn’t provide the cause of death due to the state of her body.

“She was sadly found in a decomposing state. Her body was found close to the hospital near the weigh bridge. We buried her on Wednesday,” he said.

Police are investigating the death. H Metro






