BYO BUSINESSMAN STABBED TO DEATH

A BULAWAYO businessman, Mr Calisto Muzumbi (39), was stabbed to death on Tuesday night by three unknown assailants in front of his Entumbane house.

His brother and family spokesperson, Clatos, confirmed the death of the youthful businessman who operated a hardware shop in the city centre, a furniture and hardware shop at Entumbane Complex, as well as a supermarket at Zothile Shopping Centre, a stone’s throw from where he met his fate.

He said his brother was ambushed in front of his gate by three persons at around 11pm.

“He had just parked his car in front of the gate and was attempting to open the sliding gate when the assailants struck.

“Being close to the shopping centre, the place is usually a hive of activity, especially human traffic. So, when neighbours heard the scuffle, they thought it was the usual noise,” said Clatos.

He said at that time his brother screamed ‘amasela’ and neighbours suddenly realised that it was not the usual noise but a robbery in progress.

“Some opened their windows but at that time my brother had been stabbed although he was still holding on to his bag, which the assailants were trying to wrestle from him,” said Clatos.

“Upon noticing that neighbours were alert, the assailants then abandoned the robbery and took to their heels, leaving Calisto bleeding.”

The now-deceased managed to struggle, balancing himself on the wall until he got to the back door leading to the kitchen where he called out to his wife to open the door.

When the wife opened, the now-deceased handed her the bag before instructing her to get back into the house and lock the doors. He had with him a red woollen hat believed to have been dropped by one of the assailants.

“As soon as the wife took the bag, Calisto fell and was never to stand again. With the assistance of some neighbours, they managed to lift him up to the car outside so that they rush him to hospital but somehow the car couldn’t start, which forced them to go and take another car from the car park after they had phoned my other younger brother,” said Clatos.

He said they managed to rush him to Mpilo Hospital but it was too late as he breathed his last upon arrival at the health facility. Calisto’s blood-stained car was pushed to the nearby car park while his Entumbane shop was closed with vendors saying a crack homicide team has already surveyed the area for possible leads as it is believed there are Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the murder of the businessman and said investigations were underway.

“We confirm that we are investigating a case of murder that happened at Entumbane suburb yesterday,” said Insp Ncube.

When a Chronicle news crew visited the family’s house yesterday, some family members, residents and fellow businesspersons from Entumbane were consoling the family.

Businessman, Mr Gladwin Jaravani, who has a shop at Zothile Shopping Centre, said he was still at a loss for words after the tragic death of Mr Muzumbi, whom he had last seen just after the UEFA Champions League matches on Tuesday night.

“It’s unbelievable, we are shocked as the business community and wondering what exactly has become of our suburb,” he said.

“We have lost a colleague who was always willing to assist the community and even share business ideas with us. Our condolences go to the family, especially his distraught wife and kids,” said Mr Jaravani.

A resident who arrived at the scene after the tragic event, Mr Nkosentsha Mlilo, said the community will take long to accept what has just happened.

“Mr Muzumbi was not just a businessman in the suburb, he was also a resident who participated in community activities and for him to meet his death in such a violent manner is troubling,” he said.

“We remain hopeful that our hard working police officers will track down these thugs, Entumbane can’t become a crime scene.”

Last month, two gun-wielding robbers robbed a Mukuru outlet at Nhliziyo Shopping Centre in the same suburb where they fired a single shot on the ground and ordered everyone to lie down before getting away with a safe box containing US$10 000.

The robbers hit Mukuru barely a week after hitting a microfinance company Tottenham Services near Zothile Shopping Centre. Clatos leaves behind a wife and four sons. Mourners are gathered at House Number 30185/16 Entumbane. Chronicle