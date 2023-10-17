BITI : I DID NOT ASSAULT HER

Lawyer Tendai Biti yesterday said he did not physically assault businesswoman, Mrs Tatiana Aleshina, at the Harare Magistrates Court in 2020.

The matter is now in its third year, as it moves at a snail’s pace due to postponements at the instigation of the defence.

Submitting his defence yesterday, Biti told the court that putting the charge on him as done by the State is invalid from a common law point of view.

He said it was an infringement of his constitutional rights.

“Your worship if you say ‘I’m an idiot’, I will just laugh at you because the word means nothing to me,” said Biti. He added that if the court was to also say he is a witch, he would do the same.

The matter was remanded to tomorrow for trial continuation.

On the previous sitting, Biti complained about the presence of prosecutor, Mr Tafara Chirambira, who was standing in for Deputy Prosecutor General Mr Michael Reza.

Through his lawyer Mr Alec Muchadehama, Biti said it was not correct for Mr Chirambira to stand in for Mr Reza since he was not part of the case.

Mr Muchadehama said Mr Chirambira has not been part of the trial and therefore, cannot relate with issues previously raised.





