53 STUDENTS LOSE US$46K IN UK VISA SCAM

A FRAUDSTER defrauded 53 students of US$46 000 by promising to facilitate their movement to the UK to work as nurse aides.

The fraudster, Takunda McDonald Pfende, and his accomplice, Daphne Edwards, who is on the run, hoodwinked the students’ teacher, Blessing Gwengwe.

He claimed he had the capacity to give the students Certificates of Sponsorship, required in the UK, for them to work as nurse aides.

Gwengwe then collected US$850, from each of his students, and sent it to Pfende, via Mukuru and Access Forex.

After receiving the money, Pfende allegedly became evasive, prompting Gwengwe to file a police report.

Pfende was arrested at a family function after the police received a tip-off.

He appeared in court yesterday and was released on US$300 bail.

Grace Mugocheke represented the State. H Metro





